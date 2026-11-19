Krishnan says she and Vamsi are '100%' married
Ramya Krishnan just set the record straight: she and director Krishna Vamsi are "100% still married."
On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, she shared that living in different cities for work has actually made their relationship better, saying, "We are better friends now instead of fighting all the time. Maybe that's why we are still married."
Vamsi directs, Krishnan returns 'Jailer 2'
Vamsi, known for Telugu films like Ninne Pelladatha (which also starred Krishnan), continues to direct while Krishnan recently returned in Jailer 2.
Despite busy schedules and living apart, they've kept family a priority since marrying in 2003 and raising their son Ritvik.