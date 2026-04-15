'Krishnavataram' trailer drops at temples, explores Krishna Radha separation
Entertainment
The Krishnavataram trailer just dropped, giving us a heartfelt look at Lord Krishna's story, especially his bittersweet separation from Radha.
The launch happened at Krishna Janmabhoomi and some of the most iconic temples, setting a pretty special vibe.
Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film aims to bring this legendary tale to life.
'Krishnavataram' part 1 releases May 7, 2026
This is just the beginning: Krishnavataram is part one of a planned trilogy and arrives in theaters worldwide on May 7, 2026.
The creative team includes writers Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori, cinematographer Ayananka Bose, and music by Prasad S, with production design by Chokkas Bhaardwaj.
AA Films will handle global distribution, with Saregama rolling out the soundtrack.