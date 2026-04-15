'Krishnavataram' trailer drops at temples, explores Krishna Radha separation

'Krishnavataram' part 1 releases May 7, 2026

This is just the beginning: Krishnavataram is part one of a planned trilogy and arrives in theaters worldwide on May 7, 2026.

The creative team includes writers Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori, cinematographer Ayananka Bose, and music by Prasad S, with production design by Chokkas Bhaardwaj.

AA Films will handle global distribution, with Saregama rolling out the soundtrack.