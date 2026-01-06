Kristen Stewart wants to direct a new 'Twilight'
Kristen Stewart, who played Bella Swan in the original Twilight movies, says she's up for directing a remake of the iconic series.
At a recent awards event, she told Variety/EW, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don't know -- I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I'll do the remake. I'm doing it! I'm committed!"
From vampire star to director
After starring in all five Twilight films from 2008 to 2012, Stewart made her directorial debut last year with The Chronology of Water—earning her a spot as one of Variety's 10 Directors to Watch.
She shared how growing up on movie sets led her naturally toward directing and taking charge behind the camera.
Why this matters for 'Twilight' fans
The Twilight saga—based on Stephenie Meyer's books—was originally directed by several filmmakers and also starred Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.
Stewart stepping in as director could give fans something totally fresh while honoring what made the series so popular in the first place.