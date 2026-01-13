Kriti Sanon DJs at sister Nupur's star-studded Udaipur wedding
Kriti Sanon ditched the red carpet for DJ decks at her sister Nupur's wedding celebration in Udaipur, celebrating Nupur's big day with singer Stebin Ben.
Photos show Kriti in all-black, headphones on, right beside Nupur—who rocked a red lehenga—and Stebin, who went full glam with a glittery blazer.
From secret dates to "I do"
Nupur and Stebin reportedly began dating after working together in music videos and kept things mostly low-key, even starring together in music videos.
Despite Stebin once saying he was "traditional" and denying romance rumors, the couple made it official with a diamond engagement ring before tying the knot.
Epic celebrations and celeb squad
The three-day bash at Raffles Udaipur had it all: haldi fun, a boho sangeet where Kriti and Nupur danced to "Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari," and fireworks lighting up their Hindu wedding.
Designer Manish Malhotra styled the couple while celebs like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonu Nigam, and Sukhbir joined the party.
Nupur summed it up sweetly: "I did. I DO. I will Always & Forever."