Kriti Sanon invests ₹84cr in sea-facing Mumbai penthouse

Sanon 's new place covers 6,636 sq ft and cost ₹78.20 crore—about ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft. With stamp duty and GST, her total spend crossed ₹84 crore. Thanks to Maharashtra's 1% stamp duty concession for women buyers (in place since 2021), she saved a bit on the deal.

She co-owns the property with her mother

Kriti co-owns this pad with her mom and bought it straight from developer Supreme Universal.

Perks include six car parking spots and a private terrace over 1,200 sq ft right at the top.

This isn't her first splash—she last year picked up land in Alibaug too.