Kriti Sanon invests ₹84cr in sea-facing Mumbai penthouse
Bollywood star Kriti Sanon just made a big move into Mumbai's luxury real estate scene, picking up a sea-facing duplex penthouse in the upscale Pali Hill area.
The under-construction home sits on the top two floors of Supreme Prana, with a sea-facing aspect.
Covers over 6,600 sq ft
Sanon's new place covers 6,636 sq ft and cost ₹78.20 crore—about ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft.
With stamp duty and GST, her total spend crossed ₹84 crore.
Thanks to Maharashtra's 1% stamp duty concession for women buyers (in place since 2021), she saved a bit on the deal.
She co-owns the property with her mother
Kriti co-owns this pad with her mom and bought it straight from developer Supreme Universal.
Perks include six car parking spots and a private terrace over 1,200 sq ft right at the top.
This isn't her first splash—she last year picked up land in Alibaug too.