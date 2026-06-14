Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2' gets 'A' certificate; check runtime
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Cocktail 2 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is set to hit theaters on June 19. With this certification, Cocktail 2 becomes Sanon's first-ever adult-rated movie in her 12-year career. For Mandanna, it is her second such Hindi film after Animal (2023).
Actor's milestone
Kapoor has appeared in many adult-rated films
Kapoor, on the other hand, is no stranger to adult-rated films. Cocktail 2 will be his fifth such project after Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O'Romeo (2026). Notably, O'Romeo was also his last release. Cocktail 2 has a runtime of 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes.
Film comparison
How does 'Cocktail' compare to 'Cocktail 2'?
Cocktail, released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Like Cocktail 2, it was also directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. However, the original film had received a U/A certificate from the CBFC and had a runtime of 146 minutes.