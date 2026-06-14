'Cocktail 2' releases on June 19

Shahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2' gets 'A' certificate; check runtime

By Isha Sharma 12:02 pm Jun 14, 202612:02 pm

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The much-anticipated Bollywood film Cocktail 2 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is set to hit theaters on June 19. With this certification, Cocktail 2 becomes Sanon's first-ever adult-rated movie in her 12-year career. For Mandanna, it is her second such Hindi film after Animal (2023).