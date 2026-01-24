Oshiwara firing case: KRK in police custody till January 27

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan , known as KRK, was remanded to police custody until January 27 by a Bandra court on Saturday in relation to the Oshiwara firing incident that took place on January 18. Mumbai Police officials revealed that during the court session, Khan stated the shooting was accidental, and he had no intention of causing harm. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the incident and verifying Khan's statement.

Investigation details KRK's gun license and firearm details revealed The police disclosed that Khan had acquired a gun license and firearm from Uttar Pradesh in 2005. He brought the licensed weapon to Mumbai and kept it at his residence for nearly two decades. Following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Khan deposited his firearm at Versova Police Station as per procedure, but retrieved it after MCC was lifted.

Incident details KRK allegedly fired shots while cleaning his gun at home The police stated that four to five days after receiving the firearm, Khan was cleaning it at home when he accidentally fired two rounds to test its functionality. The bullets were reportedly shot toward a tree on Lokhandwala Back Road, but due to strong winds, they deviated from their intended path and struck the nearby Nalanda building, one on the second floor and the other on the fourth floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

