Krrip Kapur Suri and Simran Kaur call it quits after 11 years
Entertainment
TV actor Krrip Kapur Suri and Simran Kaur have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.
Simran shared the news on Instagram, saying she's choosing her own well-being and starting a new chapter with dignity.
She emphasized that ending their "love marriage" doesn't come with guilt.
Keeping it respectful for their daughter
The couple has been living separately for five months, and both say the decision was mutual, mainly to ensure their daughter Ray's happiness comes first.
They plan to stay respectful toward each other as co-parents, focusing on what's best for Ray as they move forward.