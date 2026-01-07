'Stranger Things' star David Harbour steps away from 'Behemoth!' due to exhaustion Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

David Harbour, best known as Hopper from "Stranger Things," has exited Tony Gilroy's new drama "Behemoth!" to take care of his mental health and rest.

Searchlight Pictures confirmed his departure; Variety reports his role will be recast.

This comes right after Harbour wrapped filming season 5 of "Stranger Things" and separated from his wife Lily Allen in 2025.