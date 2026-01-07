'Stranger Things' star David Harbour steps away from 'Behemoth!' due to exhaustion
David Harbour, best known as Hopper from "Stranger Things," has exited Tony Gilroy's new drama "Behemoth!" to take care of his mental health and rest.
Searchlight Pictures confirmed his departure; Variety reports his role will be recast.
This comes right after Harbour wrapped filming season 5 of "Stranger Things" and separated from his wife Lily Allen in 2025.
What's the deal with 'Behemoth!'?
"Behemoth!" follows a musician returning to LA, featuring a pretty stacked cast—Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Matthew Lillard, and Eva Victor.
Harbour leaving is big news since he just finished up a major run on "Stranger Things."
How's Harbour doing?
Harbour has been open about his mental health journey since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 26.
Even after stepping back from this film, he's got plenty lined up—including sequels like "Violent Night 2," the animated movie "Goat," Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday," and an HBO project with Jason Bateman.