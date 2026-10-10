Krystle D'Souza recalls life's 'lowest phase' before smash hit 'Shararat'

D'Souza said, "Dhurandhar was a gamechanger for me. I loved the response the song received. I didn't expect even two percent of what has happened. It just blew up."

"Before Shararat, it was the lowest phase of my life. Out of nowhere, things changed. Life is good, work is good. Life is like a heartbeat; it goes up and down. I like that because if it's a straight line, you would be dead."