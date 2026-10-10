Krystle D'Souza recalls life's 'lowest phase' before smash hit 'Shararat'
What's the story
Television actor Krystle D'Souza, who has been a part of the industry for nearly 20 years, recently opened up about her struggles while transitioning from television to films. Despite appearing in projects like Chehre and Visfot, she faced several challenges before the song Shararat from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar changed her fortunes. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, she revealed how this song happened during one of her life's lowest phases.
Career turning point
'It just blew up': D'Souza on the hit song
D'Souza said, "Dhurandhar was a gamechanger for me. I loved the response the song received. I didn't expect even two percent of what has happened. It just blew up."
"Before Shararat, it was the lowest phase of my life. Out of nowhere, things changed. Life is good, work is good. Life is like a heartbeat; it goes up and down. I like that because if it's a straight line, you would be dead."
Industry insights
'Industry perception does not matter'
When asked if the song's success changed the industry's perception of her, D'Souza said, "I did not give the industry attention before, and I didn't do so after the song. For me, industry people or industry perception does not matter."
"I have faced a lot of judgments while transitioning from TV to films. It still happens. Judgments like she is an overexposed face; nobody will accept her as a modern character."
Life update
On winning 'Traitors' Season 2
In September, D'Souza won Traitors Season 2. She said, "What a year it has been. I was out of the Traitors zone the day I returned home, but the world is not letting me get over it."
"Life has changed. It has become so much better workwise. I have become a very approachable person."
"People have not seen me in reality. They had only seen the Instagram page or the actor Krystle. But now that's changed."
Online backlash
On facing trolling on social media
Despite the positive response to her performance, D'Souza faced a lot of criticism and trolling.
"I did face a lot of backlash from bots. I go to their profile, and they have zero followers. Someone is paying to hate on me, and I love that."
"I just laughed seeing my traction increase. I am not somebody who sits quietly, so I found out who was behind this."