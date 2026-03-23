Kubbra Sait calls Nana Patekar 'phenomenon' in latest interview Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

At the Sankalp trailer launch, Kubbra Sait couldn't help but gush about working with Nana Patekar.

She called him a "phenomenon" and shared, "I have never seen an actor who writes the next day's script with his own hands and then memorizes every line himself."