Kubbra Sait calls Nana Patekar 'phenomenon' in latest interview
At the Sankalp trailer launch, Kubbra Sait couldn't help but gush about working with Nana Patekar.
She called him a "phenomenon" and shared, "I have never seen an actor who writes the next day's script with his own hands and then memorizes every line himself."
'Unmatched dedication,' Sait said about her co-actor
Sait said watching Patekar work was one of the biggest learning experiences of her career. She described his dedication as "unmatched," adding that his writing is powerful and his involvement is total.
Sankalp also features Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi.
More about 'Sankalp' and cast ensemble
Directed by Prakash Jha, Sankalp is a Hindi socio-political drama exploring politics and mentorship, and it marks Nana Patekar's debut on streaming platforms.
Kubbra Sait, known for Sacred Games, has also recently appeared in Son of Sardaar 2 and Deva with Shahid Kapoor.