Kuberaa's OTT release date and online viewing details

'Kuberaa'—a tale of redemption

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa follows an ordinary man's path to redemption and has been a box office hit—earning ₹87.9 crore net in India within 21 days and totaling ₹134.5 crore worldwide (with ₹31.4 crore from overseas).

The timing of its Prime Video release was carefully planned around post-production needs while still keeping up with other big releases this month.