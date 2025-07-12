Next Article
Kuberaa's OTT release date and online viewing details
Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni's crime drama Kuberaa is coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 18.
The film first hit theaters on June 20 and is available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.
After a solid run of over three weeks in cinemas, the OTT release was officially announced on July 11.
'Kuberaa'—a tale of redemption
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa follows an ordinary man's path to redemption and has been a box office hit—earning ₹87.9 crore net in India within 21 days and totaling ₹134.5 crore worldwide (with ₹31.4 crore from overseas).
The timing of its Prime Video release was carefully planned around post-production needs while still keeping up with other big releases this month.