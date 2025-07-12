'Vishwambhara' progresses with Chiranjeevi's VFX approval Entertainment Jul 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi has finally approved the VFX for his upcoming fantasy thriller, Vishvambhara. The film, directed by Vassishta, leans heavily on CGI to build its world—so much so that Chiranjeevi insisted on perfecting the effects before moving forward.

Alongside him, you'll see Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. Plus, M.M. Keeravani is on board for the music.