Next Article
'Vishwambhara' progresses with Chiranjeevi's VFX approval
Chiranjeevi has finally approved the VFX for his upcoming fantasy thriller, Vishvambhara. The film, directed by Vassishta, leans heavily on CGI to build its world—so much so that Chiranjeevi insisted on perfecting the effects before moving forward.
Alongside him, you'll see Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. Plus, M.M. Keeravani is on board for the music.
Chiranjeevi to lead campaign across languages
With visuals now locked in, the team is kicking off a multi-language marketing blitz—think teasers, character reveals, and song launches—to hype up audiences everywhere.
The campaign is all about showing off both Chiranjeevi's star power and the movie's next-level visual effects before it hits theaters.