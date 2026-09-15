Kulkarni's 'The Paradise' role as Nani's mother draws 'Baahubali' comparisons
Entertainment
Sonali Kulkarni is making waves with her upcoming film The Paradise, dropping September 24, 2026.
She plays Nani's mother in this period-action drama, and her character is already drawing comparisons to Baahubali's Sivagami Devi.
Kulkarni learned Telugu with Nani's support
Kulkarni shared that her role is so dynamic and it might even spark a little envy among other actresses.
She learned Telugu for the part and really admired the respect shown on South Indian sets: think "director sir" and "hero sir."
With Nani's support and a disciplined crew, she powered through language challenges.