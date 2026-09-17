Kumar and Kej wish PM Modi a happy 76th birthday

Kumar's message echoed the spirit of public service, saying, "Let us be of help to someone, help someone in need, and bring a smile to someone's face... That is the only pledge we need to take."

Kej added that Modi's leadership has given "unsung artists" new recognition and inspired pride in India's cultural heritage.

Just yesterday, Kej was also appointed to the Central Board of Film Certification, another nod to his commitment to Indian arts.