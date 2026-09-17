Kumar and Kej wish PM Modi a happy 76th birthday
Entertainment
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej took to social media to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 76th birthday.
Kumar encouraged everyone to mark the day by helping others, while Kej thanked Modi for supporting Indian art and culture.
Kumar urges service, Kej praises Modi
Kumar's message echoed the spirit of public service, saying, "Let us be of help to someone, help someone in need, and bring a smile to someone's face... That is the only pledge we need to take."
Kej added that Modi's leadership has given "unsung artists" new recognition and inspired pride in India's cultural heritage.
Just yesterday, Kej was also appointed to the Central Board of Film Certification, another nod to his commitment to Indian arts.