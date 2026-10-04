Kumar and Madhavan reportedly reunite for Kapoor produced Khan comedy

Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join as the romantic leads, while Kumar and Madhavan take center stage as the quirky duo.

Filming is set to kick off in London late 2026 or early 2027 after Khan wraps up his current project.

Fun fact: Akshay and Madhavan last shared screen space in Kesari Chapter 2, but this time, it's all about laughs instead of rivalry.