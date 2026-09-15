Kumar and Prarthana's 'Ninja' completes 1st filming schedule after pooja
Entertainment
The upcoming movie Ninja, starring G V Prakash Kumar and Prarthana, has just finished its first round of filming.
The team kicked things off with a pooja at Sripathy Cinemas in Thanjavur on August 24, and recently shared a cheerful behind-the-scenes video to celebrate the milestone.
Kumar leads 'Ninja' family entertainer
Ninja is a lighthearted, wholesome romantic family entertainer, with Kumar (originally set to compose music) now taking the lead role alongside Prarthana.
The film features a dog character named Ninja (yep, that's where the title comes from), and has music by Sean Roldan.
With Jenson Diwakar and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles, plus Harish Kannan on cinematography and Ganesh Siva on editing, Ninja is shaping up as one to watch for fans of feel-good cinema.