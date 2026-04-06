Kumar and Tabu's reunion sparks laughter at 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Tabu reunited after nearly 25 years for the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.
The event was filled with laughs as they shared memories from their early days; Tabu joked about how Akshay used to give her bike rides to dance class, and Akshay fondly confirmed their nearly 40-year friendship.
'Bhooth Bangla' premieres April 16
Bhooth Bangla is a comedy-horror film also starring Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.
Originally set for April 10, it now premieres on April 16 with a special paid preview at 9pm.
This film also marks Akshay's first project with director Priyadarshan in 14 years.