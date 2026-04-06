Kumar and Tabu's reunion sparks laughter at 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Tabu reunited after nearly 25 years for the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

The event was filled with laughs as they shared memories from their early days; Tabu joked about how Akshay used to give her bike rides to dance class, and Akshay fondly confirmed their nearly 40-year friendship.