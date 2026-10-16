Kumar calls Rahman invite for 'Ramayana' surreal after Ayodhya launch
Entertainment
Composer GV Prakash Kumar just got a "surreal" invite from AR Rahman to sing for Nitesh Tiwari's epic film Ramayana, right after launching the song Awadhiya Ke Raja in Ayodhya.
He says he's genuinely excited to be part of such a big project and didn't see this opportunity coming.
'Ramayana' set for November 5 release
Ramayana is shaping up to be a major two-part film, with music by both AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The cast is stacked: Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Yash is Ravana, and Sai Pallavi takes on Sita, joined by Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta.
The latest trailer teases intense showdowns between good and evil.
The film drops this Diwali on November 5.