Kumar denies ₹1.7cr for 'Welcome to the Jungle,' praises Vora
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just cleared the air about his rumored ₹1.7 crore fee for Welcome to the Jungle, saying he hasn't been paid that much, and it's not about the money for him.
He shared how this project is special, since it was written by Neeraj Vora, someone who really shaped his comedy style.
'Welcome to the Jungle' out June26
Akshay also gave a shout-out to comedy mentors Priyadarshan and Rajkumar Santoshi and recalled his long friendship with Firoz Nadiadwala.
The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, takes the franchise into a jungle setting and stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Disha Patani. It's set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.