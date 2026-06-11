Kumar denies ₹1.7cr for 'Welcome to the Jungle,' praises Vora Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Akshay Kumar just cleared the air about his rumored ₹1.7 crore fee for Welcome to the Jungle, saying he hasn't been paid that much, and it's not about the money for him.

He shared how this project is special, since it was written by Neeraj Vora, someone who really shaped his comedy style.