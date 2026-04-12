Kumar leases Andheri duplex to pilot Anny Divya at ₹1.44L
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has leased out his stylish Andheri (West) duplex to Anny Divya, who's known for being one of the youngest Boeing 777 commanders ever.
The two-floor apartment in Sky Pan, Oberoi Complex (with its own terrace) is going for ₹1.44 lakh a month.
The lease started March 1 and runs for two years, with no rent hikes or security deposit needed.
Rental registered through SBI for ₹9,700
The rental agreement was officially registered through SBI on April 7, costing ₹9,700 in fees.
Anny Divya, originally from Vijayawada, trained at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Raebareli at 17 and joined Air India by 19, quickly making her mark as a record-setting pilot.
Her story is a reminder that big dreams can take you pretty far, sometimes all the way to cruising altitude!