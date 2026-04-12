Kumar leases Andheri duplex to pilot Anny Divya at ₹1.44L Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has leased out his stylish Andheri (West) duplex to Anny Divya, who's known for being one of the youngest Boeing 777 commanders ever.

The two-floor apartment in Sky Pan, Oberoi Complex (with its own terrace) is going for ₹1.44 lakh a month.

The lease started March 1 and runs for two years, with no rent hikes or security deposit needed.