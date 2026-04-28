Kumar, Priyadarshan to reteam for films including 'Bhoot Police 2'

'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹135 cr worldwide

Casting is still on for the second male lead in Bhoot Police 2, so expect more updates soon.

Producer Ramesh Taurani is on board again after working on the original Bhooth Police.

And if you missed it: Bhooth Bangla, which released this April, was a box office winner, crossing ₹100 crore in India and earning over ₹135 crore worldwide, even with mixed reviews.