Kumar, Priyadarshan to reteam for films including 'Bhoot Police 2'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, known for classics like Hera Pheri, are reuniting for not just one, but two upcoming movies.
After their recent hit Bhooth Bangla, the pair will start shooting the first project in January 2027.
Akshay is also officially set to lead Bhoot Police 2, with Priyadarshan directing.
'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹135 cr worldwide
Casting is still on for the second male lead in Bhoot Police 2, so expect more updates soon.
Producer Ramesh Taurani is on board again after working on the original Bhooth Police.
And if you missed it: Bhooth Bangla, which released this April, was a box office winner, crossing ₹100 crore in India and earning over ₹135 crore worldwide, even with mixed reviews.