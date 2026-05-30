Kumar returns from Dubai after mother Mani dies in Chennai

Haasan, fans mourn Mani, foundation continues

The Tamil film world and fans have been sharing heartfelt messages online.

Kamal Haasan wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajith Kumar's mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."

Mohini's legacy also lives on through the Mohini Mani Foundation, which supports hygiene and social welfare projects started by Ajith in her name.