Kumar reunites 'Welcome' crew for 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The title track for Welcome to the Jungle just dropped, bringing Akshay Kumar together with the original crew from the 2007 Welcome anthem after nearly two decades.
The film, releasing June 26, 2026, is expected to feature Kumar in a double role and welcomes back singer Shaan, director Ahmed Khan, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala.
The song channels the playful energy of its predecessor with catchy beats and vibrant visuals.
Track features Shetty Tandon Rawal
This new track packs in a star-studded lineup: Suneil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Director Khan shared his excitement about revisiting the iconic song: "It has chaos, humor, nostalgia and that larger-than-life vibe audiences love."
The teaser is already making waves as a family entertainer.