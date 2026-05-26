Kumar reunites 'Welcome' crew for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Entertainment May 26, 2026

The title track for Welcome to the Jungle just dropped, bringing Akshay Kumar together with the original crew from the 2007 Welcome anthem after nearly two decades.

The film, releasing June 26, 2026, is expected to feature Kumar in a double role and welcomes back singer Shaan, director Ahmed Khan, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

The song channels the playful energy of its predecessor with catchy beats and vibrant visuals.