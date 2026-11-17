Kumar says Deol's Hanuman features 'fabulous sequences' in 'Ramayana 2'
Get ready: Cinematographer Pankaj Kumar says Sunny Deol's Hanuman will have some "fabulous sequences" in Ramayana 2.
After that brief but memorable post-credits tease in Part One, Deol is set to take on a much bigger role, with scenes already shot and expected to deliver some seriously grand visuals.
Juyal plays Meghnath in 'Ramayana 2'
Ramayana 2 isn't just about Hanuman: expect new characters like Meghnath (played by Raghav Juyal), and a fresh look for each kingdom.
Ayodhya will shine with bright colors and a cheerful vibe, while Lanka goes dark with black-and-gold tones.
The film is also set to dive deeper into mythological stories, aiming for an even richer cinematic experience than the first part.