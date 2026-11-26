Kumar sold tape recorder at Heera Panna to recoup ₹32,000
Akshay Kumar just shared a pretty wild story on Koffee With Karan 9: after a producer kept dodging his ₹68,000 payment, Akshay decided to visit the guy's house himself.
There, he spotted a valuable tape recorder and ended up selling it at Heera Panna for ₹32,000 to get some of his money back.
Kishan recalls 'Udhaar ki zindagi' payment
Turns out, unpaid dues are common in Bollywood. Actor Ravi Kishan recalled being promised ₹1.8 lakh for Udhaar Ki Zindagi but only getting ₹8,000, and despite threats from the producer, he let it go.
Both stories show how tough it can be for actors when films underperform.
Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for Golmaal 5 and Samuk in 2027.