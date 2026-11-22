Kumar wows at Global Peace Honours 2026 with fire stunt
Akshay Kumar wowed everyone at the Global Peace Honours 2026 by pulling off a bold fire stunt at Mumbai's Gateway of India.
His high-energy performance, packed with dramatic lighting and bright red fabric, flames, and dramatic lighting, have surfaced on social media and left the audience impressed.
Kumar's act becomes event highlight
Rocking a black sleeveless top, camo pants, and an orange headscarf, Akshay handled the flaming prop like a pro.
The choreography was sharp and energetic, with extra performers and slick lighting making it even more memorable.
His act turned out to be the highlight of an event dedicated to celebrating global harmony, leaving the audience impressed.