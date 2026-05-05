Kumar's '29' teaser asks 'Who are you' and explores identity

Kumar says '29' primarily romance drama

Kumar describes 29 as "It is primarily a romance drama," but says it's also about finding meaning beyond relationships.

"But there are things beyond that — like self-discovery — which would connect with even those who aren't that keen about love and relationships," he shares.

The seed of the idea was first written down as a Facebook post years ago.

Kumar hopes the movie inspires people to reflect on their own journeys: "It will be a film that will give you a lot of hope."