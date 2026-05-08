Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' becomes 20th ₹100cr despite 'Dhurandhar 2' competition

Kumar 2025 films grossed ₹540cr+

2025 was packed for Kumar, with movies like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3 raking in over ₹540 crore together. Housefull 5 alone crossed ₹200 crore worldwide.

Up next: he's teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for Haiwaan and has Welcome to the Jungle dropping in 2026, plus Golmaal Five and a project with Vidya Balan are also on his list.