Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' becomes 20th ₹100cr despite 'Dhurandhar 2' competition
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is having a strong comeback: his new film Bhooth Bangla just hit the ₹100 crore mark, making it his 20th movie to do so.
Even with Dhurandhar 2 as competition, this horror-comedy drew in families and kept audiences coming back.
Kumar 2025 films grossed ₹540cr+
2025 was packed for Kumar, with movies like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3 raking in over ₹540 crore together. Housefull 5 alone crossed ₹200 crore worldwide.
Up next: he's teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for Haiwaan and has Welcome to the Jungle dropping in 2026, plus Golmaal Five and a project with Vidya Balan are also on his list.