Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' draws crowds in 4th week after ₹100cr
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is still drawing crowds in its fourth week in theaters.
The film raced past ₹100cr globally within just four days of release and, impressively, saw a 71.4% jump in earnings on its 23rd day, pulling in ₹3cr (India net) from over 4,000 shows.
'Bhooth Bangla' nears ₹237cr worldwide
So far, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹154.75cr (India net), with a total India gross of ₹183.63cr and an overseas gross of ₹53cr, bringing its worldwide tally to nearly ₹237cr.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and another cast member alongside Akshay Kumar.