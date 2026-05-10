Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' draws crowds in 4th week after ₹100cr Entertainment May 10, 2026

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is still drawing crowds in its fourth week in theaters.

The film raced past ₹100cr globally within just four days of release and, impressively, saw a 71.4% jump in earnings on its 23rd day, pulling in ₹3cr (India net) from over 4,000 shows.