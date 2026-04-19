Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' earns over 47cr at Indian box office
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new film Bhooth Bangla is off to a flying start, raking in over 47 crore rupees at the Indian box office within two days of release.
The film dropped on April 17, 2026, and saw a big 60% jump on its second day.
Even though reviews were mixed, crowds are clearly loving it.
Kumar and Priyadarshan reteam for 'Haiwaan'
Directed by Priyadarshan (reuniting with Kumar after 16 years), the film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu.
Wamiqa celebrated the win online saying it's both a blockbuster and a bhooth-buster!
With this success, Kumar and Priyadarshan are teaming up again for Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.