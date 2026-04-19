Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' earns over 47cr at Indian box office Entertainment Apr 19, 2026

Akshay Kumar's new film Bhooth Bangla is off to a flying start, raking in over 47 crore rupees at the Indian box office within two days of release.

The film dropped on April 17, 2026, and saw a big 60% jump on its second day.

Even though reviews were mixed, crowds are clearly loving it.