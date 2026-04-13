Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' gets UA 16+ certificate from CBFC
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new film Bhooth Bangla just got a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC after some "obscene words" were swapped out.
The final version, clocking in at just over 2 hours, 44 minutes, is all set for release on April 16 with a paid preview.
So if you're into spooky comedies, mark your calendar!
Priyadarshan reunion promises supernatural laughs
This one reunites Kumar with director Priyadarshan, famous for their laugh-out-loud hits.
The trailer promises plenty of supernatural laughs and features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu alongside Kumar.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, it looks like a fun ride for fans of comedy with a ghostly twist.