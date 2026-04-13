Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' gets UA 16+ certificate from CBFC Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Akshay Kumar's new film Bhooth Bangla just got a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC after some "obscene words" were swapped out.

The final version, clocking in at just over 2 hours, 44 minutes, is all set for release on April 16 with a paid preview.

So if you're into spooky comedies, mark your calendar!