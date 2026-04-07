Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' pushed to April 17, expected on Netflix
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.
The film was supposed to release on April 10 but got pushed to April 17 because Dhurandhar 2 is still drawing crowds.
No official streaming date yet, but expect it about 45 to 60 days after the movie hits theaters.
Tabu Rawal Yadav join 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla brings together a star cast: Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav join Kumar for some fun scares.
It's produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, with a script by Priyadarshan (who also directs), Rohan Shankar, and Abhilash Nair.
Fans are excited since this marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's first team-up in 14 years, so expectations for their signature comedy are high!