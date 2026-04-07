Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' pushed to April 17, expected on Netflix Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

The film was supposed to release on April 10 but got pushed to April 17 because Dhurandhar 2 is still drawing crowds.

No official streaming date yet, but expect it about 45 to 60 days after the movie hits theaters.