Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' on track for ₹100cr globally
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, is on track to cross ₹100 crore globally after a packed opening weekend.
Released June 26 (with paid previews from June 25), the film pulled in ₹63.75 crore in India over its opening weekend (including previews), ₹24.75 crore of that just on Day 3, with theaters seeing solid crowds.
'Welcome to the Jungle' nears ₹93.20cr
The movie kept gaining momentum: starting at ₹3.75 crore from previews, then jumping to ₹15.25 crore on Day 1, ₹20 crore on Day 2, and peaking at ₹24.75 crore on Day 3. Overseas fans added another ₹6 crore, taking the total overseas gross to ₹16.7 crore, bringing the worldwide total close to ₹93.20 crore so far!
Ahmedabad led with nearly 59% average occupancy across its shows; NCR and Mumbai also saw strong turnouts.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, this third Welcome film features a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.