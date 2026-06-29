Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' on track for ₹100cr globally

'Welcome to the Jungle' nears ₹93.20cr

The movie kept gaining momentum: starting at ₹3.75 crore from previews, then jumping to ₹15.25 crore on Day 1, ₹20 crore on Day 2, and peaking at ₹24.75 crore on Day 3. Overseas fans added another ₹6 crore, taking the total overseas gross to ₹16.7 crore, bringing the worldwide total close to ₹93.20 crore so far!

Ahmedabad led with nearly 59% average occupancy across its shows; NCR and Mumbai also saw strong turnouts.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, this third Welcome film features a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.