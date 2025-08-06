'Kumkum Bhagya' to air last episode soon: Everything to know

The show's legacy and its upcoming replacement

Kumkum Bhagya isn't just another daily soap—it's seen four generations of cast changes and even drew inspiration from Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

From Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's iconic chemistry to the latest leads Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul, the show has been part of many people's routines growing up.

If you've ever tuned in (or just heard your family talk about it), this is the end of an era—making way for a new series called Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan.