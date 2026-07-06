CBFC can't censor OTT: Kunal Kamra questions 'Satluj's removal

Open letter

Why was 'Satluj' pulled down: Kamra to CBFC

In an open letter to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Kamra wrote, "Can you please enlighten us on why 127 cuts were recommended for the film Punjab '95? The same film, now renamed Satluj, has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days." He added that if a film based on documented facts cannot be seen by Indian audiences, then the public deserves to know why. "The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases."