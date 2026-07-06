CBFC can't censor OTT: Kunal Kamra questions 'Satluj's removal
What's the story
The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, which struggled with censorship for over three years, was released on ZEE5 on July 3. However, the film was removed from the platform within two days of its release. This has sparked outrage online and renewed discussions about censorship in India. Comedian Kunal Kamra has now criticized this move and questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its double standards.
Open letter
Why was 'Satluj' pulled down: Kamra to CBFC
In an open letter to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Kamra wrote, "Can you please enlighten us on why 127 cuts were recommended for the film Punjab '95? The same film, now renamed Satluj, has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days." He added that if a film based on documented facts cannot be seen by Indian audiences, then the public deserves to know why. "The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases."
Censorship inconsistency
Kamra highlights CBFC's selective approach to censorship
Kamra also questioned the inconsistency in CBFC's approach to film censorship. He wrote, "Why are some politically sensitive films able to pass with ease while others spend years in limbo?" He mentioned The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files, and The Kerala Story as examples of films that were not subjected to the same level of scrutiny as Punjab '95 (now Satluj).
Government intervention
'Satluj' removed from OTT in less than 48 hours
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj was removed from ZEE5 less than 48 hours after its surprise release. The film stars Dosanjh as late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Producer Ronnie Screwvala confirmed to SCREEN that the government had intervened to pull it down. In an Instagram Live session, Dosanjh said he had expected the film would have been pulled down sooner or later and urged viewers to watch it as soon as possible.