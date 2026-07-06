Not releasing 'Satluj' will hurt BJP in Punjab: Khalra's ex-associate
What's the story
The abrupt removal of the film Satluj from ZEE5 has sparked a debate. Advocate Navkiran Singh, who was part of the human rights team for Jaswant Singh Khalra (on whom the film is based) and represented his wife Parmjit Kaur Khalra in the CBI case, has called the removal "wrong." On the other hand, people like former IAS officer KBS Sidhu have said that the film's removal could be an attempt to maintain public order.
Defense
'What the film shows is the truth'
Speaking to India Today, Singh said that the film had been subjected to cuts and a title change, but what it depicted was true. He said, "Removing the film is wrong...What the film shows is the truth. There were records of 2,097 cremations involving unidentified victims. On September 6, 1995, the police picked up Jaswant Singh Khalra from his home. He had met me a week before that." "Four lawyers associated with us were killed, and I was also attacked."
Political implications
On politically hurting BJP in Punjab if 'Satluj' is removed
Singh further said that not releasing or removing the film would politically hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. He assured that the film would not sustain or empower any pro-Khalistan sentiment. "I represented Parmjit Kaur Khalra in the Supreme Court, after which the matter was referred as a human rights case," he noted. "Not releasing the film or taking it down will politically hurt the BJP in Punjab. This film will not fuel any pro-Khalistan sentiment."
Different perspective
Former IAS officer Sidhu backs film's removal
Sidhu, who was Deputy Commissioner when Khalra was allegedly abducted in September 1995, supported the removal of Satluj. He said that while the events depicted in the film are based on facts that emerged during the investigation, authorities may have removed it to prevent any disturbance to public order. "The story shown in the film is true and was established during the CBI investigation," he told India Today.
Film's journey
More about the film 'Satluj'
Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022 but didn't get a clearance certificate. The film was initially scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, but that screening was canceled after Indian authorities reportedly raised objections against it. Years after the certification fight, it landed on OTT on July 3, only to be removed.