Not releasing 'Satluj' will hurt BJP in Punjab: Khalra's ex-associate

Defense

'What the film shows is the truth'

Speaking to India Today, Singh said that the film had been subjected to cuts and a title change, but what it depicted was true. He said, "Removing the film is wrong...What the film shows is the truth. There were records of 2,097 cremations involving unidentified victims. On September 6, 1995, the police picked up Jaswant Singh Khalra from his home. He had met me a week before that." "Four lawyers associated with us were killed, and I was also attacked."