Diljit says 'Satluj's removal was 'expected': 'Even in 2026...'
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after his film Satluj was pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its release. Speaking on an Instagram Live session on Monday, he thanked viewers for their support and asked them to share the film with others. He encouraged viewers who said they had downloaded the movie. He also spoke about the challenges faced during the making of Satluj and its intended message.
Film's journey
'Thought the film would be taken down by Monday'
Dosanjh said, "I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected." But he revealed the removal was expected, so it was okay. The film focuses on one of Punjab's darkest chapters in the 1980-90s when scores of civilians were allegedly abducted, tagged terrorists, and cremated without informing their families.
Production challenges
Dosanjh reveals how long it took to finish 'Satluj'
Dosanjh also spoke about the numerous challenges that Satluj faced before its release. He revealed that the shooting was in limbo for 10-15 years, and it took them one-and-a-half years to start filming. "After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years; Honey paaji (Trehan, director) gave the film six years," he said. "You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die."
Certification issues
Why 'Satluj' was not cleared by CBFC
Originally titled Punjab '95, Satluj was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but has yet to receive a clearance certificate. The film's makers had previously claimed that the CBFC had demanded 127 cuts. It was also set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, but that screening was canceled after Indian authorities reportedly raised objections. It tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who was investigating illegal, extrajudicial killings.
Quote
Khalra's story was getting muffled, alleged Dosanjh
Noting how Khalra's voice had been muffled back in 1995 (when he was last seen alive), and the same was happening in 2026, Dosanjh said, "Kamaal di gal hai, hadd hi ho gayi (This is just amazing. This is too much)." "We're living in 2026, but where are we standing?"
Unannounced removal
What happened to 'Satluj' on ZEE5?
On July 3, Satluj was released on ZEE5 without any promotion. Despite receiving praise from critics and viewers, the film was removed from the platform within 48 hours. In response to its sudden removal, ZEE5 said it stood by the film but did not provide a specific reason for its unavailability. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.