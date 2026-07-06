Diljit says 'Satluj's removal was 'expected': 'Even in 2026...'

Production challenges

Dosanjh reveals how long it took to finish 'Satluj'

Dosanjh also spoke about the numerous challenges that Satluj faced before its release. He revealed that the shooting was in limbo for 10-15 years, and it took them one-and-a-half years to start filming. "After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years; Honey paaji (Trehan, director) gave the film six years," he said. "You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die."