Kunal Khemu brings home a BMW X7 SUV
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu, who you might know from Go Goa Gone and Kalyug, has just added a BMW X7 to his garage.
He picked up the luxury SUV from a Mumbai dealership, joining a growing list of celebs who love this model for its bold look and plush interiors.
Why the BMW X7 is such a celeb favorite
The X7 stands out for its super comfy leather seats, huge digital display, and roomy three-row setup—perfect for families or anyone who likes to be driven in style.
With both petrol and diesel options plus BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system, it's built more for smooth rides than speed.
No wonder it's become such a hit in Bollywood circles!