Kurt Cobain's death wasn't by suicide? New investigation raises questions

The untimely demise of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who tragically passed away in 1994 at the age of 27, is once again making headlines. A new forensic report has suggested that his death may have been a homicide and not a suicide as previously believed. The Seattle police department has dismissed these claims, though.

Investigation details Forensic report suggests Cobain was murdered An unofficial private-sector forensic team has revisited the autopsy and crime scene materials from Cobain's case. Independent researcher Michelle Wilkins, who worked with this team, told Daily Mail that forensic specialist Brian Burnett reached a startling conclusion after examining the evidence. "This is a homicide. We've got to do something about this," she quoted him as saying after three days of review.

Evidence Evidence points to possible confrontation, overdose, and staging The forensic team has presented 10 points of evidence suggesting that Cobain may have been confronted by one or more assailants, forcibly given a heroin overdose to "incapacitate him," and then shot in the head. They also claimed that the shotgun found in his hands was allegedly placed in his arms, and a suicide note was forged.

Inconsistencies Autopsy findings raise questions about cause of death Wilkins pointed to autopsy findings that included fluid in the lungs, bleeding in the eyes, and damage to the brain and liver. These are common in heroin overdose cases, as per the team. The absence of blood drawn into the airways, often seen in gunshot deaths to the head, further supports this theory. "The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn't happen in a shotgun death," Wilkins said.

Speculation Crime scene photos show signs of staging, argues researcher Wilkins argued that the positioning of Cobain's arm did not show the "rigid posturing" typically seen with brainstem injury. This fueled speculation that he may have been physically incapacitated or drugged before being fatally shot. Noting glaring inaccuracies in the crime scene photos, Wilkins claimed his death appeared to be staged. "To me, it looks like someone staged a movie and wanted you to be absolutely certain this was a suicide."