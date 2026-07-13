'Not friends': Kusha Kapila denies patch-up rumors with Samay Raina
What's the story
Actor and influencer Kusha Kapila has denied rumors of a reconciliation with comedian Samay Raina. The speculation was fueled by a viral photo of the two, which Kapila has now claimed is fake and digitally altered. She reiterated her hurt over the jokes made at a roast by Raina two years ago and stated that she does not share any friendship with the comic.
Social media response
'The way incel internet will stoop down to...'
On July 12, Kapila took to her Instagram Stories to address the viral images linking her with Raina. She called out the altered photos and said, "Fake and seeded. My face is Al altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me?" "The way incel internet will stoop down to minimize me is laughable at this point (sic)."
Support acknowledged
She thanked Nikhil Taneja for calling out fake images
Kapila also thanked entrepreneur Nikhil Taneja for calling out the fake images. She wrote, "Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It's laughable." "Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai," Kapila added.
Event clarification
Kapila clarified on birthday party attendance
Kapila also clarified that while she attended singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, which Raina was also present at, noting their presence should not be mistaken for a reconciliation. She stressed that attending the same gathering does not mean they were spending time together or had patched things up.
Therapy revealed
I had to go through therapy, revealed Kapila
Later, Kapila also jotted down all the facts in a long note and wrote that she blocked Raina after he made jokes about her, revealing she had to go through therapy to overcome the trauma. "I blocked both Samay and Ashish (Solanki). It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day."
Wish expressed
Kapila stated she will never be on 'Latent'
Kapila added, "I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me. There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to (referring to Raina receiving backlash and legal repercussions for objectionable jokes on his show India's Got Latent." "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent."
Roast controversy
What happened in 2024?
In 2024, Raina and Kapila made headlines after his roast of her on Solanki's show sparked controversy for being offensive. The comedian started the roast by calling Kapila a "gold-digger" and joked about her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. After the roast, Kapila called them "shockingly unkind" and said some jokes "straight up dehumanized" her.