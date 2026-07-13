'Not friends': Kusha Kapila denies patch-up rumors with Samay Raina

Wish expressed

Kapila stated she will never be on 'Latent'

Kapila added, "I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me. There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to (referring to Raina receiving backlash and legal repercussions for objectionable jokes on his show India's Got Latent." "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent."