Kusha Kapila steps into production with Vyarth

Vyarth follows Bhumi, an actor stuck with the same roles, whose routine shifts when her flatmate Meenakshi asks for help with an audition. With Kapila and Kajol Chugh leading, and a team including director-producer Pankaj Dayani and writer Fahim Irshad, the film highlights real industry issues many young creatives can relate to.

Wanted to help shape the whole film: Kapila

Calling co-producing a "natural evolution" from creator to actor to producer, Kapila says she wanted to help shape the whole film—not just play a part.

For her, Vyarth isn't just another project; it's about challenging stereotypes both on screen and behind the scenes.