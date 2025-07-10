Kusha Kapila steps into production with Vyarth
Kusha Kapila, known for her jump from social media to films, is now co-producing her short film Vyarth.
The story centers on the challenges of being typecast in the entertainment industry and marks a new chapter in her creative journey.
More about the film and cast
Vyarth follows Bhumi, an actor stuck with the same roles, whose routine shifts when her flatmate Meenakshi asks for help with an audition.
With Kapila and Kajol Chugh leading, and a team including director-producer Pankaj Dayani and writer Fahim Irshad, the film highlights real industry issues many young creatives can relate to.
Wanted to help shape the whole film: Kapila
Calling co-producing a "natural evolution" from creator to actor to producer, Kapila says she wanted to help shape the whole film—not just play a part.
For her, Vyarth isn't just another project; it's about challenging stereotypes both on screen and behind the scenes.