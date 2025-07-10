Next Article
Munawar Faruqui's 'The Society' merges Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, Squid Game
The trailer for The Society, hosted by Munawar Faruqui, is here, and it's giving Bigg Boss meets Lock Upp vibes, with a dash of Squid Game style.
Contestants are split into Royals, Regulars, and Rags, and have to take on tough physical challenges—think eating weird stuff and intense team tasks—to stay in the game.
Watch the trailer here
Don't worry—it's more about social strategy than actual danger. With 25 players battling it out over 200 hours for just one winner, the competition looks fierce.
The show premieres July 21 on JioHotstar Sparks, with Munawar Faruqui as host.