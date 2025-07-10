Munawar Faruqui's 'The Society' merges Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, Squid Game Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

The trailer for The Society, hosted by Munawar Faruqui, is here, and it's giving Bigg Boss meets Lock Upp vibes, with a dash of Squid Game style.

Contestants are split into Royals, Regulars, and Rags, and have to take on tough physical challenges—think eating weird stuff and intense team tasks—to stay in the game.