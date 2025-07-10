'Narivetta' marks 50-Day theatrical success

'Narivetta' falls short of ₹30 crore mark by ₹1.61 crore

The film has collected ₹28.95 crore worldwide in 25 days—falling short of the usual ₹30 crore "hit" mark by just ₹1.61 crore.

It opened strong with ₹1.65 crore in India (the seventh highest Malayalam opener this year), but daily earnings have now dipped to around ₹9 lakh as its run winds down.