'Narivetta' marks 50-Day theatrical success
Narivetta, a Malayalam drama directed by Anuraj Manohar, follows the real-life fight of tribal communities for land rights and the chance to build homes.
Released on May 23, it stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and marks Cheran's Malayalam debut.
'Narivetta' falls short of ₹30 crore mark by ₹1.61 crore
The film has collected ₹28.95 crore worldwide in 25 days—falling short of the usual ₹30 crore "hit" mark by just ₹1.61 crore.
It opened strong with ₹1.65 crore in India (the seventh highest Malayalam opener this year), but daily earnings have now dipped to around ₹9 lakh as its run winds down.
The film's story and performances
Narivetta stands out for its socially relevant story on tribal rights and government hurdles.
Tovino Thomas's heartfelt performance grounds the political drama, blending action with real-world issues—something that's resonated with fans looking for meaningful regional cinema.