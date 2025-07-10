Next Article
Prabhas's The Raja Saab promises entertainment riot
Prabhas is almost ready to return to the big screen with The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and releasing on December 5.
With most of the filming wrapped up and just a few scenes left, excitement is building—especially after a behind-the-scenes photo of Prabhas and creative producer Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) went viral.
'Indian films can match Disney-level spectacle'
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared that only three songs and some patchwork are pending.
The movie promises top-notch visual effects, massive CGI, and was shot on India's largest horror-fantasy set. Director Maruthi wants to show that Indian films can match Disney-level spectacle.
Naidu even teased an "ENTERTAINMENT RIOT," adding to the buzz among fans.