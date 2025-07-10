Prabhas's The Raja Saab promises entertainment riot Entertainment Jul 10, 2025

Prabhas is almost ready to return to the big screen with The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and releasing on December 5.

With most of the filming wrapped up and just a few scenes left, excitement is building—especially after a behind-the-scenes photo of Prabhas and creative producer Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) went viral.