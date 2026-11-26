Kuznetsova wins Miss International 2026 in Tokyo, 1st Moldovan winner
Big moment for Moldova. Elizaveta Kuznetsova just took home the Miss International 2026 crown in Tokyo, making her the first Moldovan ever to win this global pageant.
She received the crown from last year's winner, Catalina Duque of Colombia.
Miss International draws over 70 contestants
This year's Miss International was packed with more than 70 contestants and some fresh faces: Bhutan and Malawi joined for the very first time.
Countries like Curacao, Guam, Zambia, and Germany also made their return after a break.
Fun fact: The Miss Universe crowning happened just hours apart from this one, making it a huge weekend for international pageants.