Kylie Minogue reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in new documentary
What's the story
Pop icon Kylie Minogue (57) has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in early 2021. The revelation comes more than 15 years after her first successful battle with breast cancer in 2005. "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself... Not like the first time," Minogue said in her new self-titled Netflix documentary released on Tuesday. "Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well."
Treatment journey
Minogue is grateful for 'early detection'
Minogue, who was diagnosed after a routine check-up, said she is grateful to have caught it early. "There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups..." "Early detection was very helpful, and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today," she said in promotional materials for the documentary.
Public disclosure
'I didn't want to leave the house again'
Despite her success with the Grammy-winning hit Padam Padam, Minogue struggled to find the "right time" to publicly disclose her second cancer diagnosis. "I don't feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn't at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said. "I didn't want to leave the house again at one point." "I'd sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, 'now's the time', but I kept it to myself."
First battle
Minogue's battle with breast cancer
However, she did hint at the "secret" battle she faced behind closed doors in her 2023 song Story, featured on her album Tension. Minogue was 36 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. She subsequently canceled her Showgirl tour and withdrew from headlining the Glastonbury festival to undergo treatment in Melbourne. The pop star was declared cancer-free in 2006.