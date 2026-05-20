Kylie Minogue reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in new documentary

Pop icon Kylie Minogue (57) has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in early 2021. The revelation comes more than 15 years after her first successful battle with breast cancer in 2005. "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself... Not like the first time," Minogue said in her new self-titled Netflix documentary released on Tuesday. "Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well."

Treatment journey Minogue is grateful for 'early detection' Minogue, who was diagnosed after a routine check-up, said she is grateful to have caught it early. "There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups..." "Early detection was very helpful, and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today," she said in promotional materials for the documentary.

Public disclosure 'I didn't want to leave the house again' Despite her success with the Grammy-winning hit Padam Padam, Minogue struggled to find the "right time" to publicly disclose her second cancer diagnosis. "I don't feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn't at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said. "I didn't want to leave the house again at one point." "I'd sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, 'now's the time', but I kept it to myself."

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