'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Raunak arrested
On the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (July 18), things got tense as Raunak was suddenly arrested for a ₹3 crore fraud.
His family is left worried and confused after getting an anonymous call about his arrest.
Raunak insists he's innocent and says he's being framed, but the police are moving ahead with their investigation and say bail is needed for him to get out.
Gautam agrees to defend conditionally
The family can't agree on who should defend Raunak in court. Karan, his father, doesn't want to ask his estranged brother Gautam, who's actually a well-known lawyer, for help, even though others in the family think they should.
Gautam blames Karan for how things turned out but eventually agrees to step in, as long as a condition is met.
Meanwhile, Nandini worries this scandal could seriously hurt their family's reputation.
The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving everyone guessing what happens next.