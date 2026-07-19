'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Raunak arrested

On the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (July 18), things got tense as Raunak was suddenly arrested for a ₹3 crore fraud.

His family is left worried and confused after getting an anonymous call about his arrest.

Raunak insists he's innocent and says he's being framed, but the police are moving ahead with their investigation and say bail is needed for him to get out.