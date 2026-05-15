'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' episode reveals tearful farewell
Entertainment
The latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi episode (May 14) was packed with emotions: Ajay and Pari shared an honest, tearful farewell, while Rio started digging into old family mysteries.
Tulsi's memories of the past brought even more depth to the story.
Ajay confesses, Pari chooses Aryan
Ajay met Pari before her wedding to express his feelings. Pari gently admitted she still cares for him but chose Aryan because his family truly accepts her.
Their goodbye was tough, with Aryan overhearing everything from a distance.
Meanwhile, Rio was told about his father's death anniversary and started investigating a plane crash from 23 years ago, hinting that big family secrets might be revealed soon.