'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' episode reveals tearful farewell

Ajay confesses, Pari chooses Aryan

Ajay met Pari before her wedding to express his feelings. Pari gently admitted she still cares for him but chose Aryan because his family truly accepts her.

Their goodbye was tough, with Aryan overhearing everything from a distance.

Meanwhile, Rio was told about his father's death anniversary and started investigating a plane crash from 23 years ago, hinting that big family secrets might be revealed soon.