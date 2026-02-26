'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': Garima kidnapped; Ranvijay arrested
In this week's episode, things got tense when Garima was kidnapped after her teacher let her go with a driver she appeared to know.
Turns out, Maniram was behind it—he wanted payback against Ranvijay for assaulting his wife, which prompted Tulsi to demand that the police file a complaint and arrest Ranvijay.
Maniram kidnaps Garima
The family jumped into action—Pari, Vrinda, and Tulsi hit the streets with pamphlets while Mihir kept up with the police.
After some intense searching, Pari found Garima safe at Maniram's place.
When questioned by police, Maniram admitted he did it for revenge.
Tulsi immediately pushed for Ranvijay to be held accountable too.
How the kidnapping impacts the family dynamics
This storyline isn't just about a kidnapping—it digs into how old conflicts and calls for justice can shake up even close-knit families.
It's a reminder that actions have consequences, and sometimes the truth comes out in unexpected ways.